An Indiana man who was among those named in a Christmastime 2021 drug roundup has been sentenced to eight months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail — — with credit for time served — for a felony count of possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.

Brandon J. Mastarone, 32, faced Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force Thursday. She also assessed costs and a fine.

