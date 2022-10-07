An Indiana man who was among those named in a Christmastime 2021 drug roundup has been sentenced to eight months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail — — with credit for time served — for a felony count of possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.
Brandon J. Mastarone, 32, faced Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force Thursday. She also assessed costs and a fine.
He was one of 15 suspects listed by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. after a series of arrests — and attempted arrests — by the Indiana County Drug Task Force for alleged dealing in drugs that also included marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
The cases for the most part have been working their way through the Indiana County court. However, two cases remain “inactive,” as Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl awaits cocaine suspects Imani Deans-Baker, 26, of Philadelphia, and Tajai Emir Mebane, 37, of Harrisburg, both of whom remain at large.
Haberl also still awaits James Daniel Higgins, 42, of Apollo and Saltsburg, who is charged in Indiana County on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, but also faced charges in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.
On Sept. 8, Higgins pleaded no contest before Armstrong County Common Pleas President Judge James J. Panchik to a series of felony and misdemeanor counts filed by Kiskiminetas Township Police.
On Sept. 9, Higgins pleaded no contest before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to a series of drug counts filed by Vandergrift Borough Police.
Higgins is in the Westmoreland County Prison.