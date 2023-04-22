The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs are encouraging Pennsylvanians to take part in today’s Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative.
DEA has offered National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day since 2010 with the goal of fighting prescription drug misuse by creating convenient ways to dispose of medication that would otherwise be at risk of misuse in home medicine cabinets.
Locally, the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office is set up to take back drugs at Diamond Drugs, 670 Philadelphia St., downtown Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Prescription Drug Take-Back Day signals it is time to clean out our medicine cabinets and get rid of old, unused or unwanted prescription medication,” said DDAP Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “This safe approach to medication disposal helps to keep our loved ones and communities safe.”
During the most recent National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in October 2022, the DEA collected more than 26,000 pounds of unused medication across more than 250 collection sites across Pennsylvania.
In addition to the DEA’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Days, the Shapiro administration offers a year-round opportunity to dispose of medication through Pennsylvania’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Program.
“If you are unable to participate on Saturday, there are hundreds of boxes throughout Pennsylvania to take advantage of year-round,” said Davis-Jones.
Locations include the Indiana Borough police station along Eighth and Water streets, the Indiana County District Attorney’s office in the county court house along Philadelphia Street, and CVS at 2501 Warren Road, White Township, as well as police stations in such locations as Blairsville, Seward, Vintondale, Avonmore and Kiskiminetas Township..
Also, the State Police aim to provide a safe and convenient means of disposal year-round by collecting unwanted prescription medications at 65 stations across the commonwealth.including the Troop A, Indiana, barracks.