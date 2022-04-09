On Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and Diamond Drugs Pharmacy to help residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescriptions and/or over-the-counter medications from household cabinets.
This event is in support of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day and will take place at Diamond Drugs, 670 Philadelphia St., downtown Indiana.
AICDAC also will offer free naloxone (Narcan) kits at the event. Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to anyone.
All types of prescription and OTC medications will be accepted in the form of capsule, pill, tablet, patch, liquid or cream. Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
Participants are encouraged to remove any personal information from bottles or packages before turning the medications over to law enforcement.
This event is anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present.
For more information, call (724) 354-2746.