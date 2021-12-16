Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. has suggested 15 names to Santa Claus for his naughty list.
He said Wednesday the Indiana County Drug Task Force filed charges against 15 defendants on charges related to drug dealing in Indiana County.
He said seven had been taken into custody, while an eighth already was behind bars in Indiana County and a ninth already was behind bars in Kittanning.
Six others remain at large.
James Daniel Higgins, 41, of Saltsburg, is in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond, following formal arraignment on Dec. 8 on felony counts filed in August of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
That occurred in Kiskiminetas Township. In Indiana County, Higgins faces a count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine stemming from a June 4, 2020, incident in Saltsburg, which is listed as “inactive” in the state’s Unified Judicial System web portal.
Lamar Virgil Clemons, 36, of Indiana, already was serving a sentence handed down on Jan. 27, 2020, of 11 months to two years minus a day in Indiana County Jail for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
This week he was charged with selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in a June 2018 incident in White Township and bond was set by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl at $50,000.
Clemons and seven others, all from the Indiana area, face hearings on the morning of Dec. 30 before Haberl.
Three were freed on unsecured bonds of $50,000 each:
• Holly Guthrie, who turns 27 on Christmas Eve, who turned herself in on a charge of selling cocaine.
• Richard Rivera, 37, also charged with selling cocaine, who also turned himself in.
• Brandon Mastarone, 37, who is charged with selling crack cocaine, was arrested on a warrant.
Three were jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond apiece:
• Nathan Pritt, 35, charged with selling a mixture of heroin/fentanyl.
• Steven Dukes, 35, also charged with selling a mixture of heroin/fentanyl.
• Hiram McGill, 38, charged with selling methamphetamine.
Also, Matthew Brumbaugh, 22, was charged with selling marijuana, turned himself in and was released on $10,000 bond.
These suspects remain at-large and are wanted on active felony warrants:
• Imani Deans-Baker, 25, Philadelphia, charged with selling heroin.
• Lisa Saxfield, 39, Cherry Tree, charged with selling heroin.
• David Hill, 27, Armagh, charged with selling methamphetamine.
• Austin Thomas, 24, Indiana, charged with selling marijuana.
• Sista Gamble, 26, Indiana, charged with selling cocaine.
Also listed is Tajai Mebane, charged with selling cocaine, but no other information is available from county officials or the state’s Unified Judicial System web portal.
Manzi asked anyone with information regarding the location of the at-large defendants to please call their local police department, the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office or the District Attorney’s Office.
He also stressed all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in Court.