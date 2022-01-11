A Montgomery Township man has been sentenced to 15 months to five years in a state correctional institution for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Derek E. Colberg, 33, who lived in Hillsdale in Montgomery Township but is listed as having a Marion Center postal address, was sentenced Monday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco on charges stemming from an investigation of a multi-vehicle crash in December 2020 at Franklin and Sixth streets in Clymer.
He also was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, but was paroled forthwith, and was assessed fines and costs in both cases.
On Dec. 7, 2020, state police said they uncovered a cache of drugs and packaging in a backpack Colberg was seen discarding following a pre-dawn three-vehicle crash.
Troopers said they initially suspected Colberg of driving while high on drugs.
The backpack found near a utility pole in the wake of the crash had eight containers of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 142 stamp bags of suspected heroin, small numbers of alprazolam, ecstasy and gabapentin pills, three syringes, four smoking pipes, a vape pen containing what police believe to be THC, an undisclosed amount of money and various other items.
No one was injured in the accident, according to police. A Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Colberg was towed away, while the other motorists drove from the scene in a pickup truck and a sedan.