Clothes catching fire at a downtown laundry sent smoke into a neighboring jewelry store — and brought out Indiana Fire Association and Indiana Borough Police Department Friday afternoon.
IFA Assistant Chief Ron Moreau said volunteers initially went to Luxenberg’s Jewelers at 717 Philadelphia St., following the 3:34 p.m. dispatch by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
There, Moreau said, there was a light haze and the odor of something hot.
IBPD officers called the firefighters next door to 715 Philadelphia St. and One Hour Downtown Dry Cleaners, where an industrial dryer had caught fire. However, the assistant chief said, employees there quickly extinguished that fire.
No injuries were reported.
The county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance also had been dispatched.