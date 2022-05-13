Indiana County Common Pleas Court President Judge Thomas M. Bianco has sentenced Jacob I. Hankinson, 22, of Blairsville and formerly of Akron, Ohio, to four months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for driving under the influence in a Burrell Township crash, and possession of a prohibited firearm.
He also sentenced Hankinson to a year’s probation on a separate count of possession of a controlled substance.
All the counts were misdemeanors, for which also Hankinson was assessed fines and court costs.