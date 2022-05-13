89672393

Gavel

Indiana County Common Pleas Court President Judge Thomas M. Bianco has sentenced Jacob I. Hankinson, 22, of Blairsville and formerly of Akron, Ohio, to four months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for driving under the influence in a Burrell Township crash, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

He also sentenced Hankinson to a year’s probation on a separate count of possession of a controlled substance.

All the counts were misdemeanors, for which also Hankinson was assessed fines and court costs.

