Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced two motorists to jail time and other penalties for misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence.
In a 2021 case, Wyatt J. Patterson, 22, of Rayne Township, also was sentenced for a third-degree felony count of fleeing or eluding police.
Clark ordered Patterson to serve 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail, then to serve probation for one year. He also was assessed costs and a fine.
In another DUI case before Clark Wednesday, Neal E. Boring, 35, of West Wheatfield Township, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 45 days, then placed on probation for five years less 45 days with the restrictive condition of serving 90 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
He also was ordered to pay costs and a fine.