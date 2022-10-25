EBENSBURG — State police in Troop A said Monday that a Dilltown-area man reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township residence on Thursday was kidnapped and murdered.
In addition, according to court records, seven suspects, including one from the state of Indiana, have been charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, itself a first-degree felony, with additional charges possible.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, was located by troopers on Saturday at approximately 4 a.m. in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township.
“As the result of an extensive investigation by members of the Troop A Criminal Investigation Section and Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, investigators determined that Garreffa was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide, both of which occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 20,” Greenfield said.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr., responded to the scene in Brush Valley and ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide. He said it was determined that Garreffa died on Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Greenfield said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.
“Additionally, all suspects in this investigation have been identified, located and taken into custody and there is no danger to the public,” Greenfield said.
According to court records, Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind., was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
He had been taken into custody Saturday afternoon along with Johnstown residents Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, and Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, who also were charged with conspiracy to kidnap.
Then, Sunday morning, Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, and Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, all also from Johnstown, also were arraigned before Steffee on the lone charge of kidnapping to facilitate a felony.
As of Monday evening, Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18, of Johnstown, was still at large, but also faced in what a docket called an “inactive” case of kidnapping to facilitate a felony.
Steffee committed all those in custody to Indiana County Jail without bond, because of concern that they were flight risks, and also because “additional charges will be filed.”
She scheduled preliminary hearings for Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.
Greenfield said agencies assisting in the investigation included the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Ebensburg Borough Police Department, City of Johnstown Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
“The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as appropriate,” Greenfield said.
Meanwhile, contributions continue to a GoFundMe page set up by Garreffa’s aunt to cover funeral expenses. As of late Monday the goal was $5,000 and 56 donations had been made, totaling $4,110.
State police said funeral services have been entrusted to Harris Funeral Home in Johnstown.