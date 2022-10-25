Missing East Wheatfield Twp. youth found dead

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

EBENSBURG — State police in Troop A said Monday that a Dilltown-area man reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township residence on Thursday was kidnapped and murdered.

In addition, according to court records, seven suspects, including one from the state of Indiana, have been charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, itself a first-degree felony, with additional charges possible.