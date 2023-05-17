NEW FLORENCE — An East Wheatfield Township woman is being held without bond in Westmoreland County Prison on charges that include homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence after what authorities call a hit-run incident that claimed the life of a New Florence man Monday night.

Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson said Barry Lynn Cassidy, 61, was walking north on Thirteenth Street near the Dollar General in New Florence when he was struck by a motor vehicle. State police at Troop A, Greensburg, said the driver, Melissa Ann Anderson, 52, drove off despite a crash that almost shattered her windshield.