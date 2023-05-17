NEW FLORENCE — An East Wheatfield Township woman is being held without bond in Westmoreland County Prison on charges that include homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence after what authorities call a hit-run incident that claimed the life of a New Florence man Monday night.
Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson said Barry Lynn Cassidy, 61, was walking north on Thirteenth Street near the Dollar General in New Florence when he was struck by a motor vehicle. State police at Troop A, Greensburg, said the driver, Melissa Ann Anderson, 52, drove off despite a crash that almost shattered her windshield.
Anderson later was apprehended at her home outside Armagh. She was arraigned before Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak on a first-degree felony count of homicide by vehicle while DUI, a second-degree felony count of an accident involving death, and a third-degree felony count of not having a license.
According to Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety the accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. and New Florence and Seward volunteer firefighters were called and were performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Carson said Cassidy was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:46 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Steven A. Whiteman.
According to the affidavit submitted by Trooper Robert J. Politowski, preliminary findings of Cassidy’s death were blunt force fatal injuries, though final results are pending an autopsy.
Politowski said he and Trooper Michael Thompson interviewed a passenger who had accompanied Anderson and another woman to a home in New Florence, where they sold an Xbox, and then headed north on state Route 711 toward the Dollar General. The passenger later “provided ... video surveillance footage of Anderson traveling to his residence to pick him up.”
The male passenger said he “heard a loud impact to the front windshield of the vehicle on the passenger side.
According to Politowski’s affidavit, “Anderson then continued to drive up the road a short distance before stopping on a dirt road near a housing development called ‘The Manor.’ (The male passenger) told Anderson not to run but she was freaking out. Anderson is a known meth and heroin user.”
The Greensburg state trooper then reported that Anderson “backed out of the dirt road in a hurry and sped off” to the male passenger’s home where he “had to reaach forward and put the car into park ... so he was able to exit the vehicle.”
Meanwhile, state police from Troop A, Indiana, found Anderson at her home. According to the affidavit, “she showed signs of impairment” and was detained and taken to the Greensburg state police barracks for further investigation.
Troopers found a silver Dodge Avenger nearby, with “severe damage to the front passenger side windshield with what appeared to be an impression of a skull,” according to the affidavit. Troopers also “observed blood on parts of the front end and hood of the vehicle.”
State police said the Dodge Charger belonged to a neighbor of Anderson’s, who told him “to report the vehicle as stolen to the police because she hit something with the vehicle.”
The car eventually also was taken to the Greensburg state police barracks, where Anderson had blood drawn, “showed signs of impairment indicative of controlled substance usage,” state police said, “agreed to speak without an attorney” and “admitted she struck a pedestrian with the passenger side of the vehicle,” before driving away without checking on the person she struck.
Anderson was jailed pending a preliminary hearing on May 26 at 10:45 a.m. before Ligonier Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
Carson said the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home in New Florence is handling arrangements for Cassidy.
