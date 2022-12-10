A week after fire destroyed the three-story apartment building at 122 N. Sixth St., efforts continue to help those left homeless by the swift-moving blaze that began with a first-floor hot water heater.
“We created a Facebook Group called ‘Housewares Donations for the Fire Victims,’” building owner Amanda McAnulty said, “where housewares (large and small furniture items, kitchen wares, small appliances, Christmas decor, etc) can be posted. We are encouraging the tenants and their families to join and browse through available items and make contact if they find something they can use.”
On the “Housewares” Facebook page, McAnulty asked people to “not join this group if you are looking for free items for yourself. The group is intended to help the victims of the fire at 122 N 6th.”
And, she also posted, “please only post items if you are offering them for free.”
As she stressed there and in an email Friday evening to the Gazette, McAnulty said, “Keep in mind that many of the tenants are still in the process of finding a new home and it will likely take time before they are ready to accept various items. We feel that the Facebook Group is the easiest way to facilitate an ongoing exchange of items between the tenants and the donors. We are very appreciative to everyone who has offered to donate. The response has been overwhelming!”
That response also could be seen on a GoFundMe page that still is available to help “10 Displaced Tenants Due To Devastating Fire,” that sought to raise $20,000 and as of Friday had raised $18,540.
Also, clarifying earlier reporting on the post-fire effort, McAnulty said on her personal Facebook page that donations would be accepted at McNaughton’s Moving and Storage, but added, “Please note there will be specific times for drop-offs and details about what is needed.” That last reference was not included in the Gazette’s Dec. 5 story.
In a post earlier this week, McNaughton’s in White Township said, “In support of those who are victimized by the recent fire in our hometown, Indiana, we seek to draw awareness to this community aid opportunity! For those wishing to donate furniture and housewares, we would like to direct you to their Facebook page, HOUSEWARES DONATIONS for the FIRE VICTIMS. Information regarding accepted items and Q&A (are) available on their page.”
McNaughton’s added, “We wish the victims of the fire peace and recovery.”
There was one other story of the fire that required updating during the week. As McAnulty posted, a cat that was missing and feared dead turned up.
“Sweet ‘Wesley’ was shaken and hungry, but he was safe and sound. He has been to the vet and has a good bill of health. Now he is all snuggled in with his family.”