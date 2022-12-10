Another look at the fire

Firefighters from several counties converged on Indiana on Dec. 2, as fire swept through an apartment building along North Sixth Street.

 JESS UPTEGRAPH/Gazette

A week after fire destroyed the three-story apartment building at 122 N. Sixth St., efforts continue to help those left homeless by the swift-moving blaze that began with a first-floor hot water heater.

“We created a Facebook Group called ‘Housewares Donations for the Fire Victims,’” building owner Amanda McAnulty said, “where housewares (large and small furniture items, kitchen wares, small appliances, Christmas decor, etc) can be posted. We are encouraging the tenants and their families to join and browse through available items and make contact if they find something they can use.”