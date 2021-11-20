ADRIAN — A New Castle, Lawrence County, man scouting sites for a hunting spot became lost for nearly 24 hours Thursday and early Friday before being found in the woods near Watersonville and Sherry roads in Washington Township, Armstrong County.
State police at Kittanning said emergency crews found Fred Fair, 82, alive around 11 a.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital.
Family members reported Fair missing around 5:20 p.m. Thursday after his vehicle was located in a parking lot near the hunting area.
They told troopers his wallet was not in the vehicle, and that he did not carry a cellphone with him.
It prompted a search that brought out several local K-9 agencies as well as fire departments from as far away as the Coal Run-McIntyre area in Indiana County to assist state police.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said the fire company from Young Township was dispatched at 6:50 a.m. Friday to Reesedale Road, between the village of Adrian and the shores of the Allegheny River across from the village of Templeton.
On its Facebook page, Coal Run/McIntyre volunteer Fire Department shared a state police tweet regarding the missing man.
There also was an air search for Fair.