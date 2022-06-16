An electrical problem prompted a fire alarm early Wednesday along Colonial Drive in White Township.
Indiana Fire Association said an electric baseboard unit sparked, but left no fire, smoke or damage.
The problem prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to call out Indiana, Clymer and Creekside volunteer firefighters, as well as the county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance, but IFA officials said all mutual aid units were canceled after the problem was discovered.
IFA volunteers isolated the breaker, turned it off and utilized a thermal imaging camera to look for any heat or extension.
As nothing was found, IFA volunteers suggested that the tenant contact his landlord for repairs.