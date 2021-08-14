Emergency responders from as far away as Greensburg arrived Friday to search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing along the Allegheny River near Kelly Station in Bethel Township.
An Armstrong County 911 spokesman said after the emergency call went out around 3:30 p.m., the following agencies responded to help in the search: Bethel Township, Gilpin Township and Parks Township volunteer fire departments, Freeport Emergency Medical Services ambulance, Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6, West Hills Emergency Services, West Kittanning Fire Dept. and the Murrysville Dive Team.
Also present were the Lower Kiski Ambulance Service Dive Team and the Dayton Dive Team, state police, a young man with a drone and some other citizens who came hoping to help in the search.
South Buffalo Township Fire Department was initially the agency in command, and a boat with flashing red lights could be seen on the west side of the Allegheny River.
More than one river rescue team showed up and searched the Allegheny River near where the boy went missing. Family members had gathered near the Allegheny River, and a woman screamed the little boy’s name at intervals.
Just before 6:30 p.m., several K-9 trucks and other vehicles from Greensburg arrived along the railroad tracks above the river.
After 7:30 p.m., a report came over the radio that severe thunderstorms in Butler County were only 30 minutes away from the search area.
Shortly thereafter, the National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning for the area of the search and rescue operation.
Around 8 p.m., fire departments involved in the water search were called back to the Bethel Township Volunteer Fire Department as storms swept the area, causing at least a temporary lull in the search.
At 8:29 p.m., all responding units were advised they could go back in service.
As of the Leader Times production deadline Friday night, no report had been received on the boy being found.
