FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Penn Hills, Allegheny County, resident has been charged with multiple counts for assaulting a worker at The Outside In School at 1050 Fort Palmer Road, a Bolivar area postal address in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County.
State police at Troop A, Greensburg, said investigators determined that Anthony Jenkins, who also is listed as having a Bolivar address, assaulted the school employee, a 32-year-old Charleroi, Washington County, man, by striking and choking him with an extension cord.