Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said an Ernest man has been charged with a drug delivery resulting in death in connection with a 2019 fatality.
Manzi said Andrew Rankin, 33, has been charged with delivery of controlled substances that caused the death of an Indiana County man on Sept. 4, 2019.
“The charge of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death is a challenging one to prove,” Manzi said in a press release. “Typically, people involved in the drug trade do not leave behind much evidence of who they sell to or where they purchase drugs. Many times, law enforcement has an idea of who may have sold the fatal drugs but there is insufficient evidence to even charge.”
The district attorney said the charges followed a two-year state police investigation. Manzi said troopers diligently and methodically combed through electronic evidence from multiple individuals, including Rankin.
The complaint filed Tuesday with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl alleges that the victim sought three stamp bags of controlled substances from Rankin.
According to a docket listed as “inactive,” in addition to the first-degree felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, Rankin faces three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication device.
The complaint filed with Haberl said Rankin agreed to deliver the narcotics for $40.
Shortly after that conversation, investigators said the victim was found deceased with three stamp bags of controlled substances.
In other conversations, Manzi said, Rankin attempted to sell drugs to other individuals with a personalized stamp on it. He said that particular stamp is the same as that found on the drugs by the victim.
“Criminal charges, convictions in court and sentences will never bring back any victim of a crime,” Manzi said. Still, “we hope that in the end, the family is able to find as much closure as they can and the drug dealer is held to account for his actions.”