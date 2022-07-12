Federal authorities are investigating a single-engine plane crash at Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Indiana Fire Association, Homer City Fire Department, the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Citizens’ Ambulance took the pilot to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
“He was conscious,” Sheriff Robert E. Fyock said of the pilot, the only person onboard the Arion Lightning LS-1. “He was very alert.”
He also said there were no flames coming out of the plane, which may have flipped over as it was landing, according to scanner accounts.
Staffers at the Indiana County Airport Authority referred inquiries to the initial statement issued Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” an FAA spokeswoman said. “The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”
While the crash occurred as the final day of the Jimmy Stewart Airshow was getting underway there, Fyock said it was not linked to the weekend-long event.
“It happened before the airshow,” the sheriff said.
On social media, airport officials were thanking the public for being part of the community airshow.
”Thank you to all of our sponsors,” the airport posted late Sunday on Facebook. “Thank you for our amazing volunteers, without them this event would not happen. Thank you Indiana County Transit Authority-Indigo buses. You are awesome. Thank you Don Huey and First Commonwealth parking team as well as the Airport parking team.”