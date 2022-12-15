Homer City Fire Department issued a “big thank you” to multiple units that helped out with a Wednesday morning fire along Two Lick Drive in Center Township, while asking for help with a family that lost everything in that fire.
Authorities said family members were able to escape without injury.
As was posted by the Homer City Crime watch Facebook page, “the Homer-Center school district is collecting items for the family, as they unfortunately lost everything in the fire. Here is what they are collecting:
Money, clothing, gift cards, anything people would like to donate can be dropped off at the school guidance office. Sizes: Girls clothing sizes 10/12 and 14; Boys size 10/12; Women’s size XL, shoe size 8.5/9; and Men’s size XL, 36x34, shoe size 13.”
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Homer City, Indiana, Coral/Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley volunteer firefighters at 7:39 a.m., along with a county Team 900 unit and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist at 8:30 a.m., and Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 8:52 a.m. to standby in Burrell Township.