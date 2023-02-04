Fire logo

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a smoker caught fire in a complex of three buildings on an Amish farm along Wilson Road in South Mahoning Township, Indiana County, leaving an estimated $60,000 in damage Friday afternoon.

“It was a small barn,” Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Augie Santani said. “(The farmer) was smoking some meat. He said he had checked the smoker before he went to lunch.”

Tags