SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a smoker caught fire in a complex of three buildings on an Amish farm along Wilson Road in South Mahoning Township, Indiana County, leaving an estimated $60,000 in damage Friday afternoon.
“It was a small barn,” Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Augie Santani said. “(The farmer) was smoking some meat. He said he had checked the smoker before he went to lunch.”
However, around 12:30 p.m., a neighbor came to tell him the barn was on fire.
Santani said the farmer managed to get his horses out of one of the buildings, but the fire left the buildings a total loss, along with equipment inside those buildings.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Plumville District, Marion Center, Rural Valley and Dayton District volunteer firefighters, as well as the county’s Team 900 hazmat crew and Citizens’ Ambulance out of Plumville.
“Tankers were used, and then a water supply line was set up,” Santani said.
Clymer and Perry Township volunteer firefighters were called out to standby in Marion Center and Plumville, respectively.
The Plumville assistant chief said South Mahoning Township sent out crews with a backhoe to move debris and ash to deal with water freezing on nearby Wilson Road.
“It was very cold,” Santani said.
According to the National Weather Service station 20 miles away at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, winds gusted to around 30 mph, causing wind-chill readings between zero and minus-4 while the fire was being fought.
Santani said fire companies were on the scene for just over three hours.