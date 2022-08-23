police car lights 1.jpg

State police in the Kiski Valley said a fatal two-vehicle crash at 6:36 a.m. on Aug. 17 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, remains under investigation.

Troopers said a Mazda 3 driven by John F. Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, Allegheny County, was stopped in the right curb lane on state Route 66 at a steady red signal, when it was rear-ended by a BMW 328I driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City.

