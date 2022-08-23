State police in the Kiski Valley said a fatal two-vehicle crash at 6:36 a.m. on Aug. 17 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, remains under investigation.
Troopers said a Mazda 3 driven by John F. Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, Allegheny County, was stopped in the right curb lane on state Route 66 at a steady red signal, when it was rear-ended by a BMW 328I driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City.
State police said both units were disabled as a result of the crash. Farally was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville where he was pronounced dead at 10:44 a.m. Aug. 18.
According to various news reports, Strini is a state trooper. According to a 2020 Pennsylvania State Police news release, Strini was one of 99 cadets to graduate in the 99th class from the State Police Academy in Hershey.
State police said in that release that Strini was assigned to Troop B, Uniontown, Fayette County.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the time of death, but said the case was being handled by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, which hadn’t released a report as of Monday afternoon.