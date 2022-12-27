DERRY TOWNSHIP — For many Indiana County firefighters, Christmas Eve was not a happy one.
A fatal fire Saturday night in Derry Township was among multiple calls that brought companies from Indiana County to assist in Cambria and Westmoreland counties, as well as deal with a fire in eastern Indiana County.
All the calls were fought in severe weather, with wind-chill readings well below zero and snow falling.
A woman died in a house fire along Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s office said Esther Ann McChesney, 78, died in the fire that broke out shortly before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
McChesney’s husband reportedly fled the fire.
The fire was one of two that brought multiple units late Saturday from both sides of the Conemaugh River to Derry Township.
At 5 p.m., the Pizza Barn Road fire prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters.
At 5:20 p.m., a structure fire along Twin Oaks Road prompted ICEMA to dispatch Coral/Graceton, Black Lick, Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township units to that Derry Township location.
According to the National Weather Service, the wind-chill index at nearby Arnold Palmer Regional Airport was at 14 below zero when the Pizza Barn Road fire broke out, as winds gusted to 35 mph.
Iselin/West Lebanon, Homer City, Coal Run/McIntyre and Aultman volunteer firefighters were dispatched to standby, respectively, at Tunnelton, Blairsville and Black Lick stations as well as in Young Township.
Westmoreland County units dispatched by that county’s 911 center included New Alexandria, Crabtree, Lloydsville, Latrobe, Youngstown-Whitney, Ligonier Borough, Forbes Road, White Valley, Wilpen, South Greensburg, Greensburg and Frazier volunteers.
Derry Volunteer Fire Company posted that McChesney’s granddaughter Emily and her husband Craig are both members of that company.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to (her) family members and friends during these extremely difficult times,” DVFC posted on Facebook. “Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Later in another Facebook post, Bradenville’s Derry Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 applauded “companies from all around Westmoreland and Indiana counties (that) came together leaving their families to assist us and the community,” in those Saturday night fires.
“We are fortunate to have these great relationships in this business,” the Bradenville department went on. “Our department sends our condolences and prayers to the family involved in the Pizza Barn incident. Unfortunately, they suffered the loss of a loved one in the tragic incident.”
The Bradenville department also listed among those at the scene of the two fires a variety of EMS units, as well as fire marshals from state police barracks in Greensburg and the Kiski Valley, and the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office.
Westmoreland County Transit was thanked for providing a warming bus, while Sheetz convenience stores in Blairsville and New Alexandria were thanked for providing hot food and beverages.
Elsewhere late Saturday, Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by ICEMA to a structure fire along Old Miller Road in Northern Cambria.
Then, Glen Campbell, Commodore and Clearfield County’s Burnside volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 7:35 p.m. Saturday along Peles Road in Montgomery Township. Commodore Volunteer Fire Department already had been called out at 6:08 p.m. for an automatic fire alarm along Mountain View Road in Montgomery Township.