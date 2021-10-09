State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that a father and son from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., have been arrested on charges brought by his office and the 46th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury in connection with at least seven distraction-style burglaries throughout Pennsylvania.
Incidents in Butler, Westmoreland and Indiana counties between August and November 2018 were included, Shapiro said. Arrested were Steve Nichols, 53, and his son, Archie Marino, 34.
“These defendants are charged with conduct that includes seeking out seniors, distracting them, invading their home, and in some cases stealing thousands of dollars of cash and personal belongings,” Shapiro said. “Let this send a loud and clear message — if you target older Pennsylvanians, we’re going to hold you to account.”
The presentment listed incidents Aug. 27, 2018, in Prospect, Butler County; on Nov. 7, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County; and Nov. 9, 2018, in Blairsville, Indiana County, and Latrobe, Westmoreland County.
In each instance, Shapiro said, the pair targeted elderly homeowners, one of them engaging the homeowner in conversation while the other entered the residence and stole items of value.
Shapiro said the investigation began following a referral from the Millcreek Township Police Department in Erie County, who, along with the Mount Pleasant Police Department in Westmoreland County, the Scranton Police Department in Lackawanna County, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the United States Marshals Service, provided significant assistance.
Marino and Nichols are being charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, burglary and related charges.
This case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll. All charges are accusations.
The defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty.