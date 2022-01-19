The FBI’s Pittsburgh office wants to alert the community to a hoax kidnapping scam targeting people in this region, particularly in the 724 area code that covers much of southwestern and west-central Pennsylvania.
Last week, the FBI said, more than 450 calls were made by someone living in Mexico to people in the area who have a 724 area code.
Through its investigation, spokeswoman Catherine Policicchio said, agents determined people in Mexico are scanning social media accounts for people traveling in the Southwest border area.
Policicchio said those people then are calling the travelers’ loved ones in this area, stating the persons’ loved one is in danger or has been kidnapped, then requesting victims send money as soon as possible.
FBI officials remind people they should never give out any financial information over the phone to someone they don’t know.
Policicchio said the agency also is asking the public to please alert family members to this fraud, especially if they are older.
Many times, she said, these scammers are convincing, and their actions are criminal. The experience is traumatic for the victims, especially since these scammers sound very real.
Anyone who receives this type of call should remain calm and resist the pressure to act quickly, the FBI spokeswoman said. She suggested the receiver of the call get as much information as possible, including the phone number, if possible, of the caller, then to hang up and call a family member to verify the information or call a trusted friend to ask for help.
She said such calls should be reported to the local police department or the FBI.
If someone still is convinced they need to withdraw the money, Policicchio said one should talk to the manager at their bank and ask for guidance.
Also, she said, never wire money, especially overseas, based on a request made over the phone or in an email, as, once that money is sent, one can’t get it back.
The FBI said complaints can be filed at IC3.gov or by calling 1 (800) CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).