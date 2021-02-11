Tis the season for romance ... and for romance scams, said the FBI’s Pittsburgh office.
Catherine Policicchio, spokeswoman for the regional FBI office, said well-rehearsed criminals search dating sites, apps, chat rooms and other social media networking sites attempting to build “relationships” for the sole purpose of getting one’s money or personal information.
Policicchio said losses because of such scams last year totaled $20.3 million.
She said the FBI in Pittsburgh has also seen an increase in the number of victims over age 60 being taken by these scammers.
“Victims may be hesitant to report being taken advantage of due to embarrassment, shame or humiliation,” Policicchio said. “It’s important to remember, romance scams can happen to anyone at any time.”
At least one 70-year-old woman was a victim last fall in areas patrolled by the state police Criminal Investigation Unit at Troop A, Indiana. In November, state police said she was scammed out of approximately $250,000 by a person claiming to be a military general.
“In that particular case, our crime unit was able to trace the money and found that it was transmitted outside of the United States,” spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
“Our investigation was then closed and the victim was advised to file a report with federal authorities.”
State police said the woman was still convinced of the authenticity of her relationship with the scammer, even after several personal visits from an investigating trooper.
On the other hand, Greenfield said, “in many of these cases, once the victim has reported the incident to the police, the victim’s financial institution will also investigate and will often absorb the loss.”
Greenfield said local troopers lost track of the case. Federal agents would not comment on what may have happened next.
“The FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation,” Policicchio said. “I would say if a complaint was filed with IC3 (the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center), they do get routed to the appropriate field office for investigation.”
State police and the FBI provided similar advice regarding such scams.
Greenfield said it is important for family members of potential vulnerable victims to be vigilant.
He said they should encourage the victim to immediately cease all communications with the scammer, change their social media profile(s), phone number(s), email addresses, delete affected cellphone apps and notify their financial institution and law enforcement.
Greenfield also said it is common for a scammer to begin to threaten the victim should the victim become aware of the scam and decide to terminate the relationship.
Among tips provided by the FBI in Pittsburgh are the following:
• Only use reputable, nationally-recognized dating websites; however, be aware that scammers may be using them too.
• Research photos and profiles in other online search tools and ask questions.
• Never provide your financial information, loan money, nor allow your bank accounts to be used for transfers of funds.
• Do not allow attempts to isolate you from family and friends.
• Do not blindly believe the stories of severe life circumstances, tragedies, family deaths, injuries, or other hardships geared at keeping your interest and concern.
• If you are planning to meet someone in person you have met online, meet in a public place and let someone know where you will be and what time you should return home.
• If you are traveling to a foreign country to meet someone check the State Department’s Travel Advisories beforehand (http://travel.state.gov/), provide your itinerary to family and friends, and do not travel alone if possible.
Policicchio said anyone who suspects that an online relationship is a scam should cease all contact immediately.