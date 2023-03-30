Swatting logo

Authorities said schools in Indiana County have not been affected by a rash of phone calls made to 911 centers across the commonwealth involving alleged threats of an active shooter situation or a bomb.

It’s known as “swatting” — the deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response (often a SWAT team) from a law enforcement agency to a target’s residence or place of work to harass and intimidate them.

Anne Cloonan is a staff writer for the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.