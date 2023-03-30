Authorities said schools in Indiana County have not been affected by a rash of phone calls made to 911 centers across the commonwealth involving alleged threats of an active shooter situation or a bomb.
It’s known as “swatting” — the deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response (often a SWAT team) from a law enforcement agency to a target’s residence or place of work to harass and intimidate them.
However, in nearby regions, the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of such phone calls. At this time, all claims in these calls have been determined to be false.
Additionally, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Pittsburgh said her agency is aware of numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made.
State police said those calls were made to several schools in different counties, and that all the calls have had similar content.
One nearby district, Leechburg Area, instituted a “soft lockdown” in response to that series of threats.
“There’s no threat to the (LASD) students,” Leechburg school board Vice President Neill Brady said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re doing this as a preventive measure. I think it will last until the end of the school day.”
Brady said a number of other school districts also instituted lockdowns in response to what the television news media are calling “male hoax threats ... but you never know if a threat is a hoax.”
Brady said all the doors of the Leechburg school were locked, and that no one could enter the school without being approved by district security guards.
In such areas as Pittsburgh, Uniontown, New Castle and Altoona, they have created lockdowns and/or evacuations of the schools with a large response from police and emergency services.
All schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by law enforcement.
The wave of swatting calls came two days after a lone shooter killed three children and three adults at a private school in Nashville, Tenn.
The incident at Covenant School was on the minds of members of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee Wednesday in Harrisburg.
After that meeting, PCCD Chairman and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis announced that all school employees in Pennsylvania will receive three hours of safety and security training every year, at no charge to their schools, through a new training program grant.
“Every parent in America knows the fear of sending their children to school and worrying whether they might not come home at the end of the day,” Davis said. “The horrors of Sandy Hook, of Uvalde, of Nashville, of Roxborough High School, of Westinghouse Academy and countless other communities are what keep parents up at night. We cannot harden our hearts to the violence that is plaguing our schools and our communities.”
The committee committed $4.8 million in state funding toward that program.
Davis said the new program, once launched, “will empower and educate teachers, administrators, counselors, librarians, cafeteria workers and more on topics like situational awareness, suicide, bullying, substance abuse and emergency training drills. This is a critical investment in our kids’ safety and security.”
Pittsburgh FBI spokeswoman Catherine Coennen said the FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk.
“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” Coennen said.
“We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”
State police said its troopers have responded to all incidents in their primary coverage areas and have been in contact with municipal law enforcement partners investigating these incidents in their coverage areas.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
Anne Cloonan is a staff writer for the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.