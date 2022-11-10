The Federal Communications Commission has been cracking down on illegal or “pirate” radio stations — and this week issued a letter to the alleged operator of a frequency heard for much of the summer from Cambria County to downtown Indiana to the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“The Columbia Office of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Enforcement Bureau is investigating a complaint about an unlicensed FM broadcast station operating on frequency 99.9 MHz,” David Dombrowski, regional director of the FCC Enforcement Bureau for the commission’s Region One, wrote to a property owner along U.S. Route 22 in Jackson Township, Cambria County.

