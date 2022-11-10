The Federal Communications Commission has been cracking down on illegal or “pirate” radio stations — and this week issued a letter to the alleged operator of a frequency heard for much of the summer from Cambria County to downtown Indiana to the Alle-Kiski Valley.
“The Columbia Office of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Enforcement Bureau is investigating a complaint about an unlicensed FM broadcast station operating on frequency 99.9 MHz,” David Dombrowski, regional director of the FCC Enforcement Bureau for the commission’s Region One, wrote to a property owner along U.S. Route 22 in Jackson Township, Cambria County.
“On Sept. 8, 2022,” Dombrowski wrote, “agents from the Columbia Office confirmed by direction finding techniques that radio signals on frequency 99.9 MHz were emanating from a radio communications tower on the property.”
The letter identifies the property owner as Randal Rogalski. Attempts by The Indiana Gazette to contact him via telephone and Facebook were unsuccessful.
As of Monday, when the letter was sent, Dombrowski said Rogalski had 10 business days “to respond by providing evidence that you are no longer permitting pirate radio broadcasting to occur at the property.”
Otherwise, Dombrowski wrote, he could be fined up to $2.2 million.
It is not the only pirate station in the region to be detected by the FCC in recent weeks, but another station operator in Kittanning said he pulled the plug on his station after being notified by Dombrowski’s office.
The Kittanning operator said he only ran seven watts and did not think he was getting out beyond his home. He said the FCC considered the matter to be resolved after he told them he had taken the station down.
Meanwhile, the station on 99.9 in Cambria County had a range that in late May was broadcasting various forms of music and eclectic sounds between downtown Indiana and Spring Church, Armstrong County.
It also was being picked up by a monitor in the Johnstown area.
The station on 99.9 was next to Renda Broadcasting’s WSHH-99.7 out of Pittsburgh, and sits between WSHH and a low-power FM translator on 100.1 mhz that simulcasts Audacy’s KDKA-1020 out of Pittsburgh.
It also is close to 100.3 mhz, another low-power FM translator that repeats Renda’s WDAD-1450 in Indiana.
The FCC often has cracked down on unlicensed stations on both FM (87.7 to 108 mhz) and AM (535 to 1705 kilohertz), and in December 2020 announced the “Preventing Illegal Radio Abuse Through Enforcement Act.”
It grants the commission additional enforcement authority, including higher forfeiture penalties, against pirate radio broadcasters and any person who permits the operation of a pirate station.