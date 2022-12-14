Two men with drug-related records in Indiana County have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for alleged drug-related actions conducted locally.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced the indictments Tuesday of Eldon Sajko, 52, of Penn Run, and James Emerson, 51, who has had addresses in Indiana, New Florence and Pittsburgh.
Sajko faces a three-count federal indictment, charging that he possessed with intent to deliver 500 grams or more of mixtures containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, and also that he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term of one year or more.
On March 2, 2021, a traffic stop along routes 22 and 403 in East Wheatfield Township, and a subsequent search of a home in Pine Township, resulted in state police at Troop A, Indiana, finding quantities of drugs and cash and arresting Sajko as well as Amy Cramer, 32, both of Penn Run.
Sajko was released on $50,000 bond in May 2021, but after failing to appear for a criminal call in Indiana County Common Pleas Court in September 2021 that bond was revoked.
On Nov. 20 of this year, Sajko pleaded no contest to three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
At that time, he was in Blair County Prison. Subsequently, he was transferred to Cambria County Prison.
On Nov. 7 of this year, Cramer pleaded guilty before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is scheduled for sentencing Friday morning.
Emerson faces a two-count indictment, charging that he knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully possessed with the intent to distribute and distributed 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
In October 2020, he had made the Five Most Wanted listing from state police at Troop A, Indiana, which arrested Emerson on a warrant for failing to comply with Megan’s Law regulations.
Emerson was convicted of rape in 2003 in Beaver County, according to court records, and currently is in the Beaver County Jail.
He is scheduled for formal arraignment on Dec. 27 before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force on drug-related charges filed in White Township in March of this year, and for a pre-trial conference before Manzi on Jan. 20.
Manzi said these cases were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency; the FBI’s Safe Street Task Force; the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control in the state Attorney General’s Office; Indiana Borough Police Department; State Police, Troop A, Indiana; Indiana County Sheriff’s Office; and the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force.
“We are proud of our strong partnerships with local, state and federal agencies as we all work in concert with the goal of creating safer communities for our families and friends,” the Indiana County district attorney said. “While the men and women in law enforcement may wear different uniforms, they are all working together to make sure the Indiana County and all of western Pennsylvania continues to be a great place to raise your family.”
Manzi said federal law provides in Sajko’s case, if the Penn Run man is found guilty, for a maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $20 million, or both.
He said federal law provides for Emerson, if the Indiana man is found guilty, for a sentence of 5 to 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both.
Both of these matters are being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr.