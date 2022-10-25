RIMER — An Indiana woman perished Sunday afternoon in a fire at her river house in Rimer, Madison Township, Armstrong County.
Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers said Judith A. Zacherl, 79, was discovered inside the house after the fire was extinguished.
Myers said Zacherl last was seen by her husband before the house caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. The coroner said the woman was not able to get out and he pronounced her dead at the scene.
Myers said there were no signs of foul play and the cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the state police Fire Marshal’s office as well as troopers from state police Troop D, Kittanning.
The coroner said there would be no autopsy, ruling that the cause of death was asphyxiation by carbon monoxide and the manner of death was accidental.
Myers said funeral arrangements are being handled by the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, White Township.