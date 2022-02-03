GRANT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported as Marion Center, Clymer and Commodore volunteer firefighters battled a chimney fire Wednesday morning at a residential home along Dixonville Road in Grant Township.
Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance also were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 8:01 a.m. to the fire at a single-story structure along Dixonville Road, near Raspberry Road in Grant Township.
According to a Facebook posting by Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, initial reports indicated that the fire had spread from the chimney to the surrounding roof, where smoke was showing.
Marion Center fire officials said personnel on scene cleaned the chimney and extinguished the fire within two hours.