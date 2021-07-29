No injuries were reported when a mulch fire extended to the vinyl siding of a house along Lakeview Drive in Burrell Township Wednesday afternoon.
“It extended up into the vinyl siding and melted the siding from the ground up to close to the roof,” Blairsville Fire Chief George Burkley said.
The spread of the fire prompted the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Blairsville, Black Lick, Aultman, Coral-Graceton and Derry Borough volunteer firefighters as well as Citizens’ Ambulance at 12:19 p.m.
Burkley said he called off most of those companies, except for his own and Black Lick.
“They had the fire pretty much out when we arrived,” the Blairsville chief said. He added that ventilation was needed to deal with the smoke in the house, but that no injuries were reported.
Burkley said firefighters remained on the scene for “maybe half an hour, 45 minutes.”