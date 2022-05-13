BRUSH VALLEY — A three-story commercial building housing a maker of bed frames was destroyed in a stubborn fire that drew companies from several counties to Brush Valley Township Thursday afternoon.
At 1:38 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Brush Valley, Black Lick, Homer City, and Coral-Graceton and Cherryhill township volunteer firefighters, as well as a rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance, to Hillside Enterprise at 1274 Brush Creek Road.
Some firefighters remained on the scene more than 4½ hours later.
There was no report of injuries or a cause for the fire. As of Thursday evening, the state police fire marshal’s office in Greensburg had not been contacted.
Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Company was urging motorists to avoid Brush Creek and connecting roads.
“If you have to come this way, please use extreme caution of the volunteers and vehicles,” Brush Valley posted on Facebook shortly after 6 p.m.
Heavy fire was reported at the scene when Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene to assist Brush Valley.
According to a posting by Black Lick on Facebook, BLVFC was originally requested for a truck to assist at a fully involved furniture factory fire.
Shortly thereafter, the Black Lick company posted, Brush Valley’s chief requested a full contingent for manpower.
Black Lick’s truck 146 arrived to back in establishing a water supply from a Brush Valley truck which was connected to a hydrant, followed by other units from the Black Lick company.
Also, BLVFC posted on Facebook, “Risinger Excavating was called in to the scene with an excavator to start removing metal roofing that had collapsed so firefighters could finish extinguishing the fire.”
Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Home and the Route 119 bypass east of Indiana.
Indiana Fire Association was put on standby in Homer City at 1:40 p.m., followed 11 minutes later by Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department being put on standby at its own station.
More companies were dispatched to the Brush Creek Road site around 2 p.m., including New Florence, Seward, Clyde and Coal Run-McIntyre.
Clymer firefighters, whose hall was used earlier for a luncheon after the Indiana County Peace Officers Memorial Service, were called to the Hillside scene at 2:09 p.m., along with Aultman Volunteer Fire Department.
At 2:18 p.m., Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department was called to standby at the Clyde fire hall — and two hours later it would be called along with Ebensburg (Cambria County), Fairfield Township (Westmoreland County) and Plumville District firefighters to help battle the fire.
The next round of fire calls came from ICEMA an hour later, with Nanty Glo Fire Department being dispatched from Cambria County at 3:22 p.m., followed by standby calls for Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria in Green Township and Derry Borough volunteer firefighters in Burrell Township.
After more companies were called out at 4:21 and 4:22 to the fire scene, Bradenville volunteer firefighters from Derry Township were put on standby in Burrell Township and Elderton volunteer firefighters were put on standby in Creekside.
At 4:52 p.m. Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department was put on standby at its own hall.