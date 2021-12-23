No injuries were reported in a late-morning blaze Wednesday that started as a car fire, but leveled a two-story garage — and even sparked a brief forest fire — along Young Road in Center Township.
It happened just under a mile from its juncture with state Route 286, just beyond Pineridge Lane.
Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said a motorist was starting up a car inside that garage around 11:30 a.m.
“It started to smoke, and it took off from there,” Gardner said.
Gardner said the winds did not help, double-digit winds, with gusts clocked at 28 mph at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport on the other side of Indiana.
“It even went up into the woods, maybe 200 to 300 yards,” Gardner said.
At 11:33 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Homer City, Aultman and Coral-Graceton volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Water was a problem at the scene, and tanker trucks were among the vehicles dispatched by ICEMA.
At 11:39 a.m., the Indiana County 911 dispatchers called for Blairsville and Indiana volunteer firefighters as well as a rapid intervention team.
At 11:49 a.m., Saltsburg and McIntyre volunteer firefighters brought their tanker trucks to the scene.
At 12:21 p.m., Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company was put on standby along Main Street in Burrell Township — only to have another call come in a minute later, as Black Lick and Blairsville were dispatched to a vehicle fire along Route 22 in Burrell Township.
Firefighters stayed at the scene past 1:30 p.m., but then Aultman and Homer City volunteers were called back when the fire rekindled at 6:17 p.m.