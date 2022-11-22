WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A two-story farmhouse dating to 1906 was destroyed in a Monday morning fire that may have been started by an electric space heater.
An occupant described as an older gentleman was the only person living there. Authorities said he was treated by Citizens’ Ambulance for minor smoke inhalation, then allowed to go to the nearby home of a niece.
“He was using an electric space heater because his furnace quit working (Sunday) night,” Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Second Assistant Chief Augie Santini said. “He smelled smoke and came downstairs and the living room was on fire.”
The fire was along Frick Road between Sugar Run and Blystone roads in the Five Points area of Washington Township. It brought out multiple companies from Indiana and Armstrong counties, some of whom were on the scene for more than four hours.
“He got out just with what he was wearing,” Santini said. “Family members are taking him in.”
Plumville was the first company to respond to the occupant’s call to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency’s 911 center at 9:17 a.m.
“There was heavy fire coming out the first floor on the living room side,” Santini said.
Creekside, Marion Center and Elderton volunteer firefighters also were dispatched, as was a Rapid Intervention Team and Indiana County’s hazmat safety Team 900, and a Citizens’ Ambulance crew out of Plumville.
Moments later, Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 was called out for standby duty, followed at 9:45 a.m. by Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department and then at 9:51 a.m. by Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company.
Rural Valley and Dayton District volunteers were called out at 9:52 a.m. Santini said Dayton District’s crews were on standby at his department’s fire hall.
“His insurance agent was on scene,” Santini said. “He was getting everything extradited.” Because “there was so much damage to the house,” a specific cause may not be found for the blaze, the Plumville assistant chief said.
Santini said West Penn Power was called to shut off power to the house, while a natural gas crew also was called in.
He also said Washington Township sent a backhoe to clear out the rubble.