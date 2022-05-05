HILLSDALE — Lightning is suspected as a cause of an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a family-owned business that produced pallets, skids and wooden boxes.
“We’re puzzling over that,” said Matt Beiler, who is a partner with his father and several of his brothers in Hillsdale Pallets LLC, which was located along Route 286 in the Hillsdale area of Montgomery Township.
“It could have been because of the storms that went through that area at that time,” said Commodore Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Riva. “There was some pretty good lightning at that time of the morning.”
Commodore, Clymer, Glen Campbell and Cherry Tree volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 2:18 a.m., along with a Cambria County rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Beiler said no one was there at the time the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
“The roof was already coming off the structure,” Riva said. “It had a pretty good head start.”
Three minutes after the first dispatch, ICEMA was calling for Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department. Pine Township volunteer firefighters were called out at 2:52 a.m. and Indiana Fire Association was called out at 2:53 a.m. to standby in the Clymer fire hall.
The last company called by ICEMA to Hillsdale was Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company from the county’s northern tier, which was dispatched for tanker assistance.
“Tankers were the biggest thing,” Riva said. “We were hauling water from Cush Creek and the pond near Mountain View Manor.”
Two aerial trucks were operated on the scene of the fire. The same storms that may have triggered the fire could have been a factor in putting it out.
“We had lots of water in the creek because it was a torrential downpour most of the night,” the Commodore fire chief said. “There wasn’t a dry stitch on anyone. It was a pretty big one.”
According to a posting by Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Hope Volunteer Fire Company from Northern Cambria and Hastings Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 were called from Cambria County, Mahaffey Community and Burnside Sentry fire companies were called from Clearfield County and Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company was called from Jefferson County.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said there was no request for a fire marshal to investigate. Riva said the other seeming cause for the fire did not suggest foul play, as the building had no chemicals or heaters on hand.
“They did have rechargeable batteries in there that were used for their tools,” the Commodore fire chief said. “They had batteries plugged in in the area where we thought the fire started.”
“There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” Beiler acknowledged. He believed the building is a total loss.
“They did lose a lot of machinery,” Riva said.
Beiler’s family is working on a secondary location along Pioneer Lake Road in Montgomery Township.
Beiler said he thought the fire would speed up the process of moving there, but also that his father Daniel likely would continue to use the Route 286 location for agricultural purposes.
The fire forced the closing off of Route 286 in the Hillsdale area until firefighters were able to clear the scene. Riva said the last units were brought home from the fire scene some three and a half hours later, at the break of day.