CHERRY TREE — The borough’s volunteer firefighters returned Friday afternoon to a rekindled blaze on the ruins of a house that reportedly dated to 1869.
That was after Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Co. was on the scene for four and a half hours before dawn, working with other companies from three counties on the house at 301 Front St.
A state police fire marshal from Troop A also is probing for what caused the fire that brought out Cherry Tree, Commodore and Hope volunteer firefighters and Indiana County’s Team 900, as well as Citizens’ and Veterans’ ambulance services, at 1:28 a.m. Friday.
“Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit were dispatched to assist first responders,” Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said. “The fire remains under investigation.”
Cherry Tree fire officials said no one was home when the fire broke out, but a dog was chained outside and moved from the fire. They said there were no injuries and they did not know of an estimated damage cost.
Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross in Pittsburgh, said volunteers from the Greensburg-based Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the Red Cross are helping four adults who apparently lost everything in the early Friday fire.
The Chestnut Ridge Chapter covers Red Cross activities in Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
According to the website realtor.com, the house was built in 1869 and covered 4,052 square feet, on a lot described by the real estate site zillow.com as being 7.37 acres.
The site redfin.com said it was sold in 2015 for $199,000, but another website set the value of the house at $267,148, while elsewhere it is reported that the house had an assessed value for taxation of $128,000.
On its Facebook page, Hope Fire Co. of Northern Cambria said the house was fully involved when its Tower 50 crew set up aerial operations and Engine/Tanker 50 became part of a tanker shuttle.
“Tower 50 also had a (rapid intervention team) on board but with the structure already fully involved there was no interior attack so they provided additional manpower as well,” Hope Fire Co. posted. “Indiana 540 (Commodore) ran the dump tank and fed tower 50 and Engine 520 (Cherry Tree) operating hand lines.”
Mahaffey and Westover Area firefighters were called in by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 1:31 a.m., followed by Hastings volunteer firefighters at 1:49 a.m.
“Clearfield 29 (Mahaffey) ran the fill site to refill all the incoming tankers,” Hope Fire Co. posted.
At 2:14 a.m., according to Central PA Fire Wire in Clearfield, Centre and Elk counties, the Hyde Fire Department in a Lawrence Township suburb of Clearfield was dispatched on a transfer assignment to Mahaffey.
“Engine-Tanker 6 (Hyde) responded at (2:19 a.m.) with a crew of four,” Hyde Fire Department posted on its Facebook page. “At (2:28 a.m.) Engine-Tanker 6 was advised by the Clearfield County 911 Center that Chief 29 (Mahaffey), as well as Indiana Chief 520 (Cherry Tree) was requesting the Engine-Tanker to the scene for manpower as well as water. Engine-Tanker 6 diverted from the stand by and responded on the assist.”
That was the start of an approximately 90-minute mission 35.5 miles from Hyde’s home base, until 5:36 a.m.
At 2:31 a.m., ICEMA dispatched Glen Campbell, Clymer, Pine Township and Nicktown volunteer firefighters.
“Great job by the multiple Cambria, Indiana and Clearfield departments that were on scene to get this fire extinguished and operated a great tanker shuttle to keep the water flowing,” Hope Fire Co. posted.