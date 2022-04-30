HEILWOOD — No injuries were reported in a Friday morning Pine Township fire that required assistance from multiple Indiana and Cambria county companies.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature. A 2½-story frame house was a total loss.
“We were really lucky I had a crew here,” Pine Township Chief Keith Muir said. “We were preparing for our gun raffle (Saturday).”
It reportedly was a group home along Third Avenue in Heilwood. Muir said one person was in the home but escaped.
The first alarm went to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 10:12 a.m. and prompted calls for Pine Township, Cherryhill Township and Clymer companies in Indiana County, and for Nicktown and Hope volunteer firefighters from Cambria County.
Citizens’ Ambulance also was dispatched.
Minutes later, Spangler volunteer firefighters also were dispatched.
Muir said a rapid intervention crew was called out from Hope in Northern Cambria and at first a tanker from Spangler — though later a full company was called out.
An air truck was called in from Marion Center, while Nanty Glo volunteers were called in, for manpower but also on stand-by.
“It was a bad time for everyone,” the Pine Township chief said.
Commodore volunteers were dispatched as a stand-by unit to the Clymer fire hall.
Muir said the fire did not affect any other structure. He said it took about two hours to put it out.