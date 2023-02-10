PINE TOWNSHIP — A wood-burning stove is believed to be the cause of a Thursday afternoon fire that left an Amish family homeless along Malloy Hollow Road between Heilwood and Strongstown in Pine Township.
“We had heavy fire on the roof already,” Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Keith Muir said of the double-wide mobile home with an addition built on as a laundry room.
There were no injuries in the fire, which was discovered by Cevilia Borkholder who fled the home some 100 yards off state Route 403 around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Mrs. Borkholder lived there with her husband, Andy, and their son, Andy Jr., a 17-year-old volunteer with the Pine Township fire company.
At 1:17 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Clymer, Cherryhill Township, Nanty Glo, Hope (Northern Cambria), Spangler and Nicktown volunteer firefighters as well as Citizens’ Ambulance.
At 1:43 p.m., there was a call for tankers, bringing out water trucks from Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Ebensburg’s Dauntless fire companies.
Muir said firefighters were on the scene for three and a half hours.
The Pine Township chief described the Borkholder home as a total loss. He said the family told him they will rely on the Amish community and the Red Cross was not requested.