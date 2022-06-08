SMICKSBURG — No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a barn and damaged a house along Route 954, 3½ miles east of Smicksburg in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has been called in to investigate the blaze at 26508 Route 954 North, which was discovered around 1:30 p.m.
According to MCVFD postings on Facebook, it first was reported to be a barn fire at 1:26 p.m., then within 40 seconds the siding on the adjacent house was reported to be melting.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters from Indiana County, Dayton District firefighters from Armstrong County and Perry Township firefighters from southern Jefferson County at 1:31 p.m.
Creekside and Clymer volunteer firefighters were called out minutes later to standby for other Indiana County companies.
Pictures posted by MCVFD in a Facebook message to The Indiana Gazette showed the barn to be a total loss.
Firefighters were on the scene for much of the afternoon.