WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — One building and the equipment in and around it was destroyed, and two other buildings singed, by a fire that raged for several hours overnight along Neal Flat Road in West Mahoning Township.
It brought out volunteer firefighters from Indiana, Armstrong and Jefferson counties, with six companies providing manpower and one coming back for a rekindling after 3 a.m.
“It pretty much destroyed everything they had in there,” said Dayton Fire Chief Jim Marshall, who called in a state police fire marshal to investigate.
As reported by Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook, the fire called in to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 10:39 p.m. was affecting a barn as well as equipment inside.
That call prompted the dispatch of Dayton firefighters from eastern Armstrong County, Plumville District from Indiana County and Jefferson County’s Perry Township company.
There were no animals in the barn, and no human injuries. Dayton’s fire chief said there were several tractors, perhaps eight in all, both new and antique, as well as a backhoe and backhoe loader.
“Two buildings may have been scorched,” Marshall said, “as well as a brand new Ford pickup truck” that was parked outside.
Marshall said the building most affected by the fire, a large barn, possibly 80 to 100 feet long and 40 feet wide, was away from living quarters, where a family had come home for the night and was awakened by “a big ball of fire.”
Or as Marion Center posted, “(the) main structure is well involved.”
Marion Center and Rossiter companies were called for tanker assists at 11:23 p.m., with Rural Valley volunteers sent to Plumville to standby. Minutes later, there was a full call for Marion Center and Rural Valley volunteers were dispatched to the Neal Flat Road scene.
At 11:39 p.m., Creekside’s company was called to standby duty in Plumville.
The combined manpower eventually put out the bigger fire, but Marshall said the fire was rekindled in a woodpile that brought his volunteers back at 3:21 a.m. He said the Dayton unit had that fire out in about 15 minutes.