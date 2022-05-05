It has been a busy Wednesday for Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, with two fires and a false alarm.
After it was among the companies called out to deal with a pre-dawn fire that destroyed Hillsdale Pallets LLC in Montgomery Township, MCVFD had two other calls around the noon hour, one in Rayne Township, the other in West Mahoning Township, all in Indiana County.
At 11:25 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters to an automatic fire alarm at The Home Made Restaurant along U.S. Route 119 North in Rayne Township.
Those departments were called off minutes later as the call turned out to be a false alarm.
The dispatch at 12:03 p.m. by ICEMA turned out to be for a legitimate structure fire along McCormick Road in West Mahoning Township.
The Indiana County 911 center dispatched Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company from Armstrong County and Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company from Jefferson County, as well as Marion Center and Plumville District volunteers, Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance, to an Amish residence.
Rural Valley Fire Department from Armstrong County also was dispatched at 12:14 p.m.
“Fire was in the chimney and spread to an interior wall with little damage,” MCVFD posted on Facebook. “Fire’s out, all crews are cleared (and) McCormick Road is reopened.”