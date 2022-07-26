Firefighters from multiple companies responded Monday afternoon to a working kitchen fire in a home along Miller Drive in Blairsville.
According to a posting by Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company on its Facebook site, a Blairsville truck crew was the first to arrive around 1:30 p.m. and found light smoke coming from the eves.
The crew reported that there was a possible extension of that fire into the attic.
Another engine crew from Blairsville found a vent fan in the kitchen ceiling on fire and used a pressurized water can to extinguish the fire, after which it moved to the attic to see how much the fire had extended.
Two more Blairsville crews and one from Black Lick then checked the house, provided ventilation and assisted the homeowner in cleaning things up.
Another Black Lick unit was moved to the Blairsville fire hall to standby, while units from Coral/Graceton Volunteer Fire Co. went to Black Lick for standby duties.
Homer City Fire Department, Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance units also were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, but the Homer City and Team 900 units were canceled en route to the fire scene.