BRADENVILLE — Multiple Westmoreland County crews were called out to a fully involved structure fire early Thursday along state Route 982 in Bradenville, Derry Township.
The family of four living there was not home and no human injuries were reported, but authorities said four dogs perished in the fire.
The overnight blaze brought out Bradenville volunteer firefighters, as well as units from Derry, Lloydsville in Unity Township, and Darlington, Ligonier, Youngstown, Crabtree, New Alexandria and Latrobe.
Later Thursday, Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department posted items on Facebook that are needed by the two adults and two children who were left homeless.
While a gathering was set Thursday night at the fire hall, Bradenville officials posted that those who could not make it but wanted to help could message them through Facebook.