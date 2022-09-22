WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from Indiana and Westmoreland counties quickly tackled a fire Tuesday evening in a near-empty coal silo across Power Plant Road from the Conemaugh Generating Station.
Keystone Conemaugh Power LLC Chief Operating Officer Jim Locher said it was a smoldering fire brought under control by multiple fire companies, “and we are currently investigating the root cause of the event.”
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Clyde, Armagh/East Wheatfield, Black Lick, Fairfield Township, Bolivar and New Florence volunteer firefighters, along with the county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance, were dispatched to the West Wheatfield Township location at 6:14 p.m.
Moments later, Blairsville volunteer firefighters were dispatched to standby in Black Lick’s station.
“The incident did not cause significant damage nor did it have any effect on the operation of the power plant,” Locher said.
“Conemaugh Station is appreciative of the quick and thorough response of the local fire companies.”