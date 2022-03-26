SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from Indiana, Armstrong and Jefferson counties were out in full force as a blaze ravaged a house along Wells Road in northwestern Indiana County late Friday morning.
There was no report of injuries.
Damage was reported to the second floor and attic in the blaze that was called in to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 11:37 a.m.
The call prompted dispatches of Plumville District, Dayton District, Rural Valley and Marion Center volunteer firefighters, as well as an Indiana County Rapid Intervention Team and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Moments later, Creekside and Perry Township units were called out, Creekside with its tanker truck. Then Clymer Volunteer Fire Company was called at noon to standby in the Marion Center fire hall.
“Interior crews from all departments made a great hit on the fire keeping the damage to the second floor and attic,” Creekside Volunteer Fire Company posted on its Facebook page. “As always with our northern Indiana and western Armstrong and Jefferson fire departments the teamwork paid off with very little fire advancement once the first engine arrived on scene.”