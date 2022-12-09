DAYTON — A house was destroyed in an early Thursday morning fire along Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township, just over the Indiana County line from Dayton.
Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company said there were no injuries. In a Facebook post, Dayton officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and extended “thoughts and prayers to the family for a quick rebuild.”
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Dayton District, Plumville District and Rural Valley volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 1:53 a.m., along with Citizens’ Ambulance.
Perry Township and Marion Center volunteer firefighters then were dispatched at 1:54 a.m.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company then was dispatched at 2:01 a.m. to standby for Plumville District at its hall, and Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 was dispatched shortly thereafter to standby in Marion Center.