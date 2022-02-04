For a second day in a row, a chimney fire brought volunteers out to rural Indiana County.
This time, it was a flue fire discovered shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday at a home along Weaver Road in East Mahoning Township.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department said the blaze spread to the chimney, prompting calls for additional help.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters at 1:59 p.m., then Rural Valley Hose Company Number 1 from Armstrong County and Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company from Jefferson County.
At 2:11 p.m., Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to standby for Plumville District at its station.
On Wednesday, Marion Center, Clymer and Commodore volunteer firefighters and other first responders were dispatched to battle a chimney fire at a residence along Dixonville Road in Grant Township.
It too had spread to the surrounding roof by the time firefighters had arrived.