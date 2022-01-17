KITTANNING — The American Red Cross is providing resources and assistance to residents affected by a four-alarm fire early Saturday in the 1100 block of Orr Avenue in Kittanning.
Flames and smoke still could be seen later in the day from the ruins of a fire that brought out multiple companies from Armstrong County but also some assistance from across county lines.
The blaze at the two-story building, which once housed Mervis Furniture in the municipality, intensified over several hours to the point that the structure eventually collapsed, said Kittanning Hose No. 4 Fire Chief Earl Kline, who also serves as Kittanning Borough’s fire marshal.
Kline told the Leader Times he was jarred from sleep at 1 a.m. Saturday, by a pager alert from Armstrong County 911, regarding that structure fire.
“It was built in early 1930s, it was old wood, dried out wood, once the flames got air from windows in the front, it went up pretty quick,” Kline said.
Several neighboring structures caught fire as a result of the initial blaze, and several vehicles parked in proximity to the blaze were destroyed in connection with the incident.
Kline said Trooper Mitch Fetterman, a fire marshal from State Police Troop D, Butler, is investigating the incident.
No injuries or deaths were believed to have occurred.
“There’s no injuries or fatalities, everybody got out safely, and there was no injuries to any of the firemen,” Kline said.
The Kittanning fire marshal said an unidentified individual was using a portion of the collapsed building for storage purposes.
In total, Kline said, 23 companies, also including Kittanning Hose, Hook and Ladder Co. No. 1 and Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6, were called to respond to the incident.
At 3:22 a.m., Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to provide standby assistance to Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department.
At present, a damage estimate was unavailable in connection with the damage wrought by the fire.
“All three buildings are a total loss,” Kline said.
Disaster Action Team members from the Chestnut Ridge and Southwestern Pennsylvania Chapters of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. to the multi-family fire to support an estimated 50 residents who were displaced and/or evacuated from their home.
A Red Cross spokeswoman in Pittsburgh said her agency is providing services to four families (four adults and nine children) affected by the fire.
An unknown number of residents left the scene and area immediately following the fire. Efforts are underway to connect with these individuals who may be affected or displaced, and provide help and support with immediate needs.
Any Kittanning residents in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select option #4 for Disaster Relief.
Much of this article is from the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.