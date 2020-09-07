WEST LEBANON — A stubborn tire and coal bony pile fire has kept volunteer firefighters busy, rekindling twice Sunday morning.
Many of the same companies that spent much of Saturday night dealing with the 1,200-tire pile and coal seam would be called out again on both occasions.
The problem first came to light around 5 p.m. Saturday at 801 Taylor Road, north of West Lebanon in Young Township, and just a few miles from the Armstrong County line and Route 56.
It caused smoke to be seen 10 miles away in Spring Church and downtown Indiana, and prompted multiple calls by the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
A township excavator was brought in to help smother the flames, but then the first rekindling occurred at 12:33 a.m. Sunday.
That brought out Young Township’s Iselin-West Lebanon and Coal Run-McIntyre departments, followed minutes later by the Black Lick Tanker Task Force as well as volunteers from Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township, Elderton District and Kiski Twp. departments.
Slickville also was called to standby for Tunnelton. Creekside volunteers also were called, prompting the dispatch of Plumville District firefighters to go on standby.
North Apollo also was called to provide backup for Iselin-West Lebanon.
The Iselin and Coal Run units also were called out for a second rekindling at 10:07 a.m. Sunday.
Elderton, Saltsburg, Tunnelton and Black Lick volunteers also were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Aultman and Apollo volunteer firefighters were called to standby, then Blairsville and Kiski Township were dispatched to assist, followed by a return of Creekside volunteers as well as a Murrysville Rehab unit and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Parks Township firefighters also were dispatched, with Bell Township and Avonmore also called as standby units.
A brush fire reported at 11:47 a.m., amid all the calls for Taylor Road, brought out Indiana Fire Association Company 3, which set up a fill site for Iselin-West Lebanon firefighters.
While some outdoor burning is allowed, tire burning is not.
Bryan Palmer of the Iselin-West Lebanon department, officer in charge at the scene of the Taylor Road fire, and a fire marshal for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said Saturday night that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection had been notified and would investigate to determine if any citations should be issued.