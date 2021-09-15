Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched units to Crystal Waters personal care home along Route 119 in Rayne Township on Monday.
Marion Center volunteers found a working dryer fire in a detached 20-by-20 structure used as a laundry and storage room, according to the fire department.
Firefighters were assisted by the property owner.
Crews from Creekside, Plumville and Indiana arrived and assisted with overhaul and ventilation.
The county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance also were dispatched. No injuries were reported.
Marion Center officials said units were cleared after roughly an hour.