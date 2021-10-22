Thursday morning was busy for Indiana Fire Association, with vehicle accident and carbon monoxide calls in White Township, both of which provided object lessons for those reading IFA’s social media.
First, at 6:17 a.m., IFA volunteers were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency for a carbon monoxide alarm along Bradley Court.
As noted by IFA in a Facebook posting, it was the 500th call of the year to the Indiana area fire department for a carbon monoxide alarm.
Fire officials said a car was seen parked outside that address along Bradley Court, but no one was home, and it later was determined that the furnace needed repaired.
Still, there were lessons there, fire officials posted on Facebook.
“Fact,” IFA posted, “Carbon monoxide or ‘CO’ is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you.
“CO is found in fumes produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces,” the IFA post continued. “CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it.
The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.”
In other words, they’re symptoms often described as “flu-like,” but also, “if you breathe in a lot of CO it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms.”
The volunteer firefighters suggested the purchase of a carbon monoxide detector, “from nearly any big box store and each of them has an expiration date.”
Ninety minutes after the first call, ICEMA dispatched Indiana Fire Association along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana, to a two-vehicle accident along Route 422 West between Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and Route 119.
IFA posted that Lieutenant Four (L4) Matt Martin “arrived on the scene to find two passenger cars entangled in the outside lane of Route 422 West,” but there was no entrapment and all occupants were out and reporting minor injuries.
IFA posted that Martin responded as Officer-in-Charge along with Fire Chief Mike Empfield, Third Assistant Fire Chief Dave Smith, and crews from Engine 102 based at the White Township IFA station, and Rescue 105 from the Central Station in downtown Indiana.
IFA posted another “Fact,” that the state’s new “‘Move Over Law’ calls for drivers to move into the left lane when approaching an emergency vehicle with lights flashing — including police officers, EMS crews, and tow truck drivers — or a disabled vehicle with proper indicators set up.”
The Facebook post continued, “if the driver can’t safely move into the outer lane on a highway or multilane road then the driver needs to slow to 20 mph under the speed limit.”
State police and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews joined IFA in establishing traffic control.
“Rescue 105 arrived on the scene and was parked to block the outside traffic lane,” the fire department posted. “The crew initially used cones to divide the lanes and slow traffic.”
Mohney’s Auto was called in to help deal with debris mitigation, and crews remained on scene for less than an hour.
The final object lesson provided by IFA is a call for needed volunteers. It urged readers to contact the fire association or complete an application found at www.indianafire.com.